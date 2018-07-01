Marriage of 11-year-old girl illegal – Dr Wan Azizah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The marriage between an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man in Kelantan, is illegal, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this was because the marriage had not received the consent of the Syariah court as the girl was under the minimum legal age for marriage.

“The marriage is not legal and they must be separated,” she told a press conference after officiating an Aidilfitri open house with 2,000 asnaf orphans organised by Insaf Malaysia at the Setiawangsa Mini Stadium here today.

Present were Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Insaf Malaysia president Ishak Abdul Kadir.

According to the Islamic Family Law Enactment which applies in all states, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 for a male and 16 for a female. Those under the legal minimum age will only be permitted for marriage if they get the consent of the Syariah court and their parents.

Child marriage issue once again came into the spotlight after the news of a 41-year-old man who took a girl 30 years younger than him as his third wife went viral on social media, drawing flak from various parties since Friday.

Initial investigations by the Kelantan Welfare Department found that the marriage took place in Golok, Thailand and the girl’s parents were said to be Thai nationals.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said her ministry’s officials were still unable to locate the groom.

In the meantime, she said the child marriage issue should be viewed in a holistic manner and whether such a case involved any elements of paedophilia, child exploitation and child pornography.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that it was time for the minimum age for marriage for female be increased from 16 to 18. – Bernama