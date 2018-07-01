MP: Overseas careers possible for students who master English

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In his speech for SMK Baru’s Gawai Raya Celebration yesterday, Dr Teo said as English is used globally, it is a vital skill for the job market.

“I’ve seen many graduates and school leavers, who were not able to land a job because they could not speak proper English during job interviews,” he said.

“If our students can master English at the school level, they have huge potential in working in developed foreign countries,” he said, pointing out that 35 per cent of doctors employed in Singapore are foreigners.

He added that mastering English did not mean neglecting Bahasa Malaysia.

“I personally see that mastering of the English language is very important, especially if we want to get a job,” said Dr Teo.

“Many unemployed people in our country, who are university graduates, can only converse well in Bahasa Malaysia. This is something very sad as many companies want those who can communicate in English.”

Dr Teo also pledged to announce an allocation for SMK Baru once he received funding from the Pakatan Harapan federal government.