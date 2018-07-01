Pairin not defending PBS presidency post

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah founder and president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan is retiring for good.

Stressing that he will not be defending his presidency post in the coming PBS election, the Huguan Siou (Kadazandusun Murut Paramount Leader) still believes that the 33-year-old party is more relevant today than ever before.

“The struggle must continue. We (PBS) are not done yet. Our party struggle is noble and PBS’ multiracial concept is proven acceptable to Sabahans.

“We have garnered the majority support from Sabahans since 1985. Our pursuit of multiracial politics is not only noble, but timeless and forever relevant,” said Pairin at the party’s simple Hari Raya do here on Saturday.

He said preparations are on-going ahead of PBS congress which will take place later this year.

“I will not defend my position as President. The Supreme Council and I have appointed (Datuk Seri Panglima) Dr Maximus Ongkili to carry out the duties of the President.

“(And) I am confident he has the qualities and experience to lead PBS to next era. I urge all PBS leaders to give him full support as we prepare for the ultimate transition of leadership soonest,” said Pairin.

The senior politician decided to defend his Tambunan seat in the recent 14th general election despite calling it quits earlier, but lost it to younger brother Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

Meanwhile, Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, echoed Pairin’s words stressing that the struggle is not over and that the future is in our hand.

“Let’s continue to champion multiracial unity of Sabahans. It’s a noble goal and after three decades, PBS has proven it’s sincerity in this pursuit,” said the party deputy president.

Having said that, Ongkili however noted that PBS must reinvent and believed that with injection of new blood and trained professionals, together they would be able to create the new future.

“Defence of the State rights will continue to be basic menu of the PBS struggle; and secondly protection of Sabah fromm infiltration of illegal immigrants.

“We will serve as watchful angels; as biting guardian forces over the new state government, whose status is still legally questionable and yet to be decided by the courts,” he said.