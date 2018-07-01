PBDS Baru making fresh move into Bidayuh areas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Efforts are being made by an interest group, led by Andrew Puro, to increase Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru)’s presence and influence in Bidayuh-majority areas.

The former banker, who is PBDS Baru vice-president, said he had been tasked to strengthen the party in terms of its presence and membership in these areas.

He said the top leadership in PBDS Baru was inspired the netizens’ positivity towards PBDS Baru, where many began to see the party as a vehicle for political unity among the Dayaks namely the Bidayuhs, the Ibans and the Orang Ulus in Sarawak.

Registered on Sept 2, 2013, PBDS Baru is keen to enter the electoral fray, and to seek and hold political office this time around.

Andrew, a UK law graduate, said following Barisan Nasional (BN)’s defeat in the 14th general election – especially in Puncak Borneo and Mas Gading parliamentary areas – PBDS Baru had begun to make its way forward, trying to recruit Dayak intellectuals to join the party and striving to make PBDS Baru more than a ‘mere spectator’ in the elections.

“PBDS Baru not only wants to provide the voters with alternatives during election time, but to win the Bidayuh seats in the coming Sarawak polls.

“We know that little is known of the way in which PBDS Baru contributes to the politics and government, and the impact it has on the functioning of democratic and institutional governance now.

“But that will not hinder us from striving to find our way to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in the 12th Sarawak election, which is scheduled for 2021,” he told thesundaypost here.

Andrew said if the interest group could go full swing in the next two and half years, PBDS Baru would have good chances of winning some – if not all – Bidayuh DUN areas, especially those under Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency.

He said PBDS Baru’s optimism in Puncak Borneo was buoyed by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)’s disastrous outing in the recently-concluded parliamentary election.

There are three DUN seats under Puncak Borneo – Mambong, Tarat and Serembu.

Meanwhile PBB Mambong – a DUN constituency formerly known as Bengoh – appears to be in disarray now.

Registered in 1986, the branch has grown in strength under the chairmanship of Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit after he won the 1999 parliamentary election.

Things, however, changed when PBB fielded a candidate who was not preferred by Dawos to defend Puncak Borneo in the May 9 parliamentary election, which has resulted in the closure of the party’s service centre at Kota Padawan.

PBB Mambong, which has about 6,000 registered party members, is now without a leader.