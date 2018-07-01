Raya helps to promote unity among various races

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Hari Raya gathering is just not about enjoying Malay traditional delicacies but more importantly it serves as a platform to further promote and strengthen unity among the various communities.

A politicial secretary to the chief minister, Abu Seman Jahwie said the practice of having open houses during various festivals and celebration has shown how unity among the people in Malaysia can be enhanced including during Hari Raya.

He was speaking at ‘Jom Syoknya Raya’ Programme organised by DADS Cafe here yesterday.

“Like during Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Christmas and Deepavali, Raya celebration is a good time when all races can get together by visiting Muslim friends.

“Malaysia is blessed as people from different races and religions respect one another and during festive seasons, they visit each other harmoniously,” he added.

Abu Seman also proposed DADS Cafe hold the Hari Raya gathering yearly.

In his speech earlier on, DADS Cafe advisor, Mohd Anis Eli said holding the festive gathering is a way for them to give back to society.

“We share the festive joy by donating some of our profits to the needy and less fortunate in our community such as the orphanages as we believe that doing business is not merely about making profits,” he added.

Anis said the programme was held to thank customers for their support throughout the years.