Review number of subjects taught in primary schools — Union

SIBU: The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) has called on the Ministry of Education to review the number of subjects taught in primary schools.

Union president Ahmad Malie suggested this could be a way to address the issue of heavy school bags.

“KGBS is stating so as we are still discussing on this issue of heavy school bags. What is intended by the new Education Minister (Maszlee Malik) to tackle the issue of heavy school bags is still tailored to the old strategy. All these suggestions have been implemented but the issue still persists,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“In this regard, KGBS is suggesting that KPM (the ministry) carry out reformation and transformation by reviewing and changing the policy on the number of subjects to be taught to our pupils according to their level of learning. One of the changes that needs to be made is to reduce and fix the number of subjects to be taught.”

Ahmad pointed out in certain countries, Primary 1 to 3 pupils are only taught basic knowledge of a few subjects.

“In this regard, KGBS not only sees that the issue of heavy school bags can be tackled effectively but also towards reducing the burden of teachers if KPM (the ministry) is willing to carry out reformation and transformation on the policy pertaining to the number of subjects in our education system holistically,” he added.

Mazlee had told a press conference in Putrajaya on Thursday that the ministry has formulated a strategy to resolve the issue of heavy bags by implementing several immediate measures, including drawing up guidelines and recommendations for students, teachers, parents, and schools.

A study last year found textbooks and activity books contributed only 28 per cent of the weight of school bags of primary school pupils.