RiamTec holds 20th graduation ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Riam Institute of Technology (RiamTec) held its 20th graduation ceremony yesterday.

The 328 graduands passed Cambridge GCE A-Level, Certificated Accounting Technician, Diploma in Commerce, Diploma in Electronic Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Automotive Engineering, Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety, Diploma in Hotel Management, Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Clinary Arts, Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Pâtisserie, Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Automotive Electrical and Bachelor of Business (Hons) KDU University College.

In his opening address, RiamTec executive chairman Dato’ Dr Fong Onn Min said RiamTec has made history with its first batch of 12 graduands in Bachelor of Business (Hons).

“During my younger days, there were limited options for further studies. Today, with the unlimited options overseas and locally, youths can have brighter future having been given the opportunity to have their talents being nurtured,” said Fong.

Various awards were presented to outstanding students during the graduation with top student Heng Wan Bin receiving four awards.

Among the guests present were Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Miri MP Dr Teo Yu Keng, chairman of RiamTec and RRSS, Dato’ Sri Law Kiu Kiong; deputy chairman of RiamTec and Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS), Dato’ Sri Lau Hieng Su and CEO of RiamTec John Wong.