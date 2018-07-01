Sandakan short of specialist hospitals – minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Stephen Wong Tien Fatt hopes that a specialist hospital will be built in Sandakan.

He said the people in Sandakan have been wishing for a specialist hospital to be set up there.

Wong pointed out that Kota Kinabalu had three private hospitals, namely Gleneagles, KPJ and Jesselton Medical Centre, and he hoped that some of the specialist hospitals could consider making their services available in Sandakan.

“We are short of specialist hospitals in Sandakan.

“We hope more specialist hospitals can be built (in Sandakan) to supplement the government hospital,” he said after touring Gleneagles Kota Kinabalu Hospital here today.

Wong has represented the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in officiating at the Bright and Brilliant Kids’ Day as part of the hospital’s third anniversary and Raya celebration.