Sarawak begins exercising regulatory powers relating to O&G activities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: As announced by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on March 6, the state government will begin to exercise its powers under the state laws relating to oil and gas activities in the state from today, including the Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016 which has come into force on that date.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a press statement today, stated that regulations made under the Ordinance on licensing have been approved by the state government and the process of implementing it will commence immediately.

“As for state laws which are already in force like the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 and the Land Code 1958, the relevant state authorities will also begin the process of ensuring compliance with these laws including gathering the necessary information from all industry players, as well as a more detailed comprehsneisve engagement with them.”

The CMO stated that the state accepts that this process will take time and that is why the industry players would be permitted to conduct their business and operations as usual up to the end of 2019 while at the same time taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the state laws.