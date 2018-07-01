Serian to have flyovers once Pan Borneo Highway project is completed

SERIAN: The small yet bustling town of Serian will have two flyovers, or elevated carriageways, once the Pan Borneo Highway project passing through the town is completed.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, who said this, hoped the Serian District Council (MDS) and the coffee shop owners here will take advantage of this opportunity to make Serian a must-stop town for road travellers.

With bigger volume of traffic passing through Serian, he believed many road travelers will want to stop and rest in Serian if the town is clean, well-landscaped and has ample parking space while the eateries offer better variety of dishes.

“Cleanliness is a must, and there must be good landscaping. There must also be enough car park spaces. Because if there are not enough spaces, people do not want to stop (in Serian),” he said when launching the inaugural Pesta Tasik Danu Serian here last night.

Manyin, who once held the ministerial portfolio of infrastructure development and communications, pointed out that having two flyovers is a ‘big thing’ for Serian and he hoped everyone do their part to make this as advantage for Serian.

The stretch of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project passing through Serian is under the Serian Roundabout to Pantu Junction (SPJ) works package or WPC03, which involves construction of two flyovers – one in front of the Loius Junction commerical centre and the other near the Taman Tasik Danu.

With two available tourism products in Taman Tasik Danu and Ranchan Pool, he said Serian must be ready to accomodate the bigger number of visitors since Serian is unlike some other towns which are bypassed by the Pan Borneo Highway project.

He also hoped that plans to build an iconic cable-stayed bridge, announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last year, will also be realised soon.

Manyin also suggested to coffee shops and eateries to offer special dishes such as Serian’s version of ‘prawn noodles’ instead of the usual ‘kolo mee’ or ‘laksa’. This is because other places such as Gedong, Sarikei and Bintangor have proven to be a favourite among foodies for their specialty prawn noodles dishes.

“Those dishes are not cheap, yet people are willing to go all the way to spend and enjoy the dish. We can do the same for Serian, and I challenge the coffee shops (and eateries) here to start doing it,” he said.

On another matter, Manyin praised the Serian Resident Office for organising the Pesta Tasik Danu Serian which hopefully becomes an annual event attracting more people to Serian.

He said the Serian Resident Johnathan Lugoh had many years of experience previously organising Pesta Benak in Sri Aman, and was able to come up with a specialty event for Serian by taking advantage of the uniqueness of a lake garden in the town.

Johnathan in his speech, thanked Manyin and other elected representatives including Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah for allocating government funds for the organising of the event.

Meanwhile, the climax of last Saturday’s event was the crowning of the first ever Miss Tourism Tasik Danu 2018. A total 16 finalists were involved including two sets of siblings, while local recording artistes Linda and Mike Rantai entertained the crowd during the interludes.

Also present were Manyin’s wife Datin Seri Mary Manyin, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng, Tebedu District Officer Raymond Achen, Serian District Council secretary Constantine Jonas, and community leaders.