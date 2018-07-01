Show beauty of Islam to others – TYT

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Muslims in Sarawak have been called on to show the beauty of Islam’s teachings to others.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said Muslims must also emulate Prophet Muhammad’s leadership style, which accepted and showed affection to people of other religions.

“The teachings of Islam require Muslims to contribute to society, bring peace, and for one to have a function in order for society to be moving.

“This is why we cannot ignore the existence of those from other faiths in our lives,” Taib said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering for Islamic agencies in Sarawak at the Sarawak Islamic Complex here on Friday.

He said Muslims in Sarawak should engage in interfaith discussions and programmes.

“At the same time, we need to understand other faiths as well. It goes both ways to be respected,” he added.

Taib stressed that education and knowledge are what shapes a person to be able to see the differences and work things out despite differing opinions.