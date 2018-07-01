SMK Methodist’s food fair nets RM80,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A fundraising food fair held by SMK Methodist here yesterday managed to collect RM80,000.

Organising chairman Ting Wei Ping who is also the school’s parent- teacher association (PTA)chairman said the food fair was to raise funds to improve school facilities for a better learning and teaching environment.

“Apart from that, it was to assist needy students and provide awards for outstanding achievements in academic and co-curricular activities,” he added.

He said the food fair also offered learning experience outside the classrooms for students to learn soft skills, entrepreneurship, teamwork, creativity and interpersonal relationship in the community.

Some of the the association’s projects for the school this year were improving basic facilities in class such as tables, chairs, blackboards and white boards, and to assist students who are without the proper identity documents, said Ting.

“We will also assist in IK4U programme in school (providing free meals and books for needy students) and to help finance school activities like annual sports days, prize-giving day and school concert,” he added.

Ting also expressed his gratitude to all sponsors in making the food fair a success.

Also present were the school board of management’s chairman, Ting Sik Kang and Methodist Schools Alumni Association chairwoman, Alice Wong.