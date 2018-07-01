S’wak to expedite devt in rural areas with extra income from O&G industry

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DEBAK: Sarawak will have sufficient funds to expedite urgent development needs of its rural community with extra income derived from the oil and gas industry.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Dr Abang Johari Tun Openg stressed that Sarawak government will not be depending too much on funds from federal government once it enforced the Oil and Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 starting today.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Saribas Gawai Raya Open House held at Riveria Sports Centre, Debak here today.

Sarawak, he added, is well prepared for all challenges or any attempt by any quarters to stop Sarawak from enforcing the State law that was passed by our State Legislative Assembly in 1958.

“They try to stop us by bringing us to Federal Court but with the support and prayers from all Sarawakians, OMO takes effect today on July 1,” he said.

Abang Johari also attributed the success in enforcing the OMO to divine help, as the fight to enforce the state Ordinance was based on the good intention; to generate better income for Sarawak in order to help those in need without having to be too reliant on the federal government.

“I am a believer of the principle that if we help people, Allah will help us. With the prayers from all Sarawakians, in one more year we will be able to increase more income for Sarawak, insya Allah (God willing), there is a new way,” he said.

Abang Johari, said Sarawak is very thankful to God that now Sarawak is having full authority to regulate its own oil and gas industry now.

“So starting today, July 1, we will make full use of our authority under OMO to increase the state income and this will go back to the people in rural development – for our roads, water supply and power supply. If the federal government give us fund, we accept. If they do not give, we will have our own fund,” Abang Johari stressed.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari also approved the construction of Debak new district mosque with RM5 million budget, including two smaller mosques in Kampung Serembang and Kampung Medang as requested by Saribas Assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam on behalf of his people.

Abang Johari also approved RM14 millions for a sport complex and RM6 million for a waterfront in Spaoh town plus RM2 millions to solve erosion problem affecting six longhouses and one village in Layar state constituency.

When touching on the erosion problem, Abang Johari announced that sand dredging license that allegedly cause erosion in Muslim cemetery in Kampung Bungin has been cancelled with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Saribas state assemblyman, Mohd Radzi Sitam also spoke at the function.

Also present were Science Research Advisor of Government Datuk Patinggi Dr Alfred Jabu Anak Numpang, Layar Assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, Betong resident Friday Belik and Betong district officer Sofhi Jebal.