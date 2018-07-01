SWP strongly supports amendment to SLC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) says it strongly supports amendment to the Sarawak Land Code (SLC), which was discussed at the Sarawak cabinet recently.

SWP president Munan Laja believes that the new law, when passed, would greatly benefit the Dayaks.

“However, if the amendment still includes the term ‘usufructuary right’, then it’s back to square one,” he told reporters after SWP supreme council meeting here yesterday.

A news article recently reported of anger on social media following a ‘leaked’ draft of the long-awaited Bill to amend Sarawak Land Code.

The draft appears to show that Sarawak’s indigenous Dayaks are given only usufructuary right to their lost claims on their ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserves).

In law, usufructuary right means only the right to use something, without having legal ownership.

Munan also hoped that the new Pakatan Haparan (PH)-led government would continue with the work on the 9km Song-Temalat ‘missing link’.

He said the road is important as it is the only means for the people to go to Kapit hinterlands by car.

“The road is a federal government project and we hope to see it completed as soon as possible,” he said, adding that they would not like to see any more delay over the project.

On SWP, Munan said it currently has 30,856 members all over Sarawak, with more expected to join.

He also unveiled five new appointments for SWP supreme council members during the meeting — they are Wong Hien Ping from Kakus, John Pagang from Julau, Joseph Agong from Song, Dennis Patrick and Manja Anggang, both from Julau.