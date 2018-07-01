Technical rebound in a bearish trend anticipated

The FBM KLCI almost snapped a two-week decline last week after it rebounded last Friday from mostly bearish week. The market went on bargain hunting on global markets cue. However, the market is still cautious as the ringgit continued to weaken and hence foreign institutions remained net sellers.

The FBM KLCI declined only 0.2 per cent in a week to 1,691.50 points last Friday after rebounding from a low of 1,657.8 points.

Trading volume has significantly declined last week as market were cautious. The average daily trading volume fell to two billion shares from 2.6 billion shares two weeks ago and the average daily trading value fell to RM2.3 billion from RM3.3 billion.

Foreign institutions continued remained net sellers last week but with less pressure. Nevertheless, the selling pressure is still relatively high. Net sell from foreign institutions was RM705 million while net buys from local institutions and local retail were RM614 million and RM91 million respectively.

In the FBM KLCI, gainers edged decliners eight to seven. The top three gainers were Tenaga Nasional Bhd (6.1 per cent to RM14.64), KLCC Property Holdings Bhd (six per cent to RM8) and Hartalega Holdings Bhd (four per cent to RM5.99). The top decliners were Axiata Group Bhd (10.8 per cent to RM3.80), CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (6.2 per cent to RM5.45) and Digi Bhd (five per cent to RM4.15).

Global markets rebounded sharply last Friday but failed to close higher on a week-to-week basis. In Asia, the fell is led by Shanghai with a 1.5 per cent decline. Germany continued to lead the decline while US markets, including NASDAQ Composite Index, fell as well.

The US dollar ended unchanged against major currencies from the previous week. The US dollar index closed at 94.5 points last Friday. However, the ringgit weakened against the US dollar from RM4.00 two weeks ago to RM4.04 to a US dollar last Friday.

As for commodities, gold failed to shine despite uncertainties in the equity markets. Gold (COMEX) fell 1.3 per cent in a week to US$1,254.20 an ounce, the lowest in six months. On the other hand, crude oil surged 5.2 per cent in a week to US$79.42 a barrel, just a shy away the highest level since November 2014. In the local market, crude palm oil futures snapped a four-week decline and increased 1.8 per cent in a week to RM2,223 per metric tonne last Friday.

Two weeks ago, the index fell below the support level at 1,705 points and continued to stay below this level. This support level has now turned immediate resistance level and hence the trend should remain strongly bearish if the FBM KLCI stays below this level. Nevertheless, the trend is still technically bearish if the index stays below 1,746 points based on the 61,8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the current bearish trend.

Trend wise, the FBM KLCI is bearish below both the short and long term 30- and 200- day moving averages and these averages are declining. The 30-day moving average is currently at 1,754 points. Furthermore, the index is below the Ichimoku Cloud and the expanding Cloud indicates a strong bearish trend.

Momentum indicators like the RSI, MACD and Momentum Oscillator have started to rebound last week. This shows that the bearish momentum is weakening. These indicators are at oversold levels and we mentioned last week that this may attract buyers who are on a hunt for bargains.

We expect the market to rebound last week as the market is somewhat oversold based on the technical indicators. However, the expected rebound came late last week.

The bullish rebound last Friday is expected to continue this week and like we have mentioned in the previous article, the index may test the immediate resistance level at 1,705 points. If the index fails to overcome this level, further downside is seen. The next support level the index is going to test if it fails to overcome the 1,705 points level is at 1,620 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.