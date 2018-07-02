Abdul Karim disappointed over lack of S’wakians in federal cabinet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has shared his disappointment with the rest of the people in the state over the lack of Sarawakians in the federal cabinet.

He lamented that there was also no representation from the Sarawak Malay/Muslim communities as well as the Iban/Bidayuh in the new Cabinet.

“I am disappointed that Sarawak is given only one full Minister’s post in the new Cabinet. That reflect how unimportant Sarawak is to the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

“Sarawak being the biggest contributor in resources to the national coffer is repaid back with just one Cabinet member. This is a slap in the face for all Sarawakians,” he said.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersaru vice president, said this when asked to comment of the full federal cabinet under premiership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Malays and Ibans which makes up more than half of Sarawak population are not being given any recognition in Policy making and nation building.

This, he lamented, was a sad phenomena.

On other note, he congratulated both Baru Bian on his appointment as a Full Minister and Chong Chief Jen on his appointment as Deputy Minister in the Federal Cabinet.

He said both of them (Baru and Chong) has the experience and capability to undertake the role that both are entrusted to do.

“I’m very happy for them and I wish them every success in this new role they are doing now. I also hope they could ensure Sarawak’s rights are well protected and the development of Sarawak to be on par with Malaya is given priority.

“I’m very sure with their experience they can do their job well,” he said.

Baru was appointed as Minister of Works while Chong was appointed as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism.