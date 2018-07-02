Aim to be Key Opinion Leaders to build a ‘new Malaysia’ — MP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysians should strive to be influencers or Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to shape the way of life towards achieving a new Malaysia, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to him, KOLs – not politicians – are the ‘real movers’ of society especially in leading or influencing young individuals.

“KOLs are those who influence or shape how young people live, dress and so forth. I think politicians take too much credit in influencing the people,” he said at a political forum titled ‘Malaysia Baru: Adakah Rakyat Boss?’ (New Malaysia: Are People The Bosses?) held here yesterday.

Dr Yii asserted that real and great leaders do not just lead but train young people to build up a new generation.

He termed young people as individuals with passion, strength, stamina and fresh ideas who can play a pivotal role in bringing about change to the nation.

Pointing out that Sarawak has talented people, he said Sarawakians should work on turning themselves into a force to be reckoned and fight for the betterment of Sarawak.

Towards this end, Dr Yii said it should help with more people joining civil society organisations to realise that they could achieve goals that they never imagined.

“Together, we can shape the country’s agenda, direction and future,” he added.