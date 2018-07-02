Algeria considers joint bid with Morocco, Tunisia for 2030 World Cup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ALGIERS: Algeria is considering to submit a joint bid to organise the 2030 FIFA World Cup with neighbouring Morocco and Tunisia , Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local media.

“We are open to submit a joint bid with Morocco and Tunisia,’’ Algerian Youth and Sport Minister Mohamad Hattab told reporters in the Spanish city of Tarragona on Sunday.

The idea of organising the 2030 World Cup jointly between the three North African countries was already promoted in Morocco and Tunisia.

Several news websites reported recently that Moroccan King Mohamed VI had sent a message to Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to urge him to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

This idea has been widely hailed by netizens who believe that football can unite members of the Arab Maghreb Union, an economic bloc for North African countries. – Bernama