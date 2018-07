Cabinet Malaysia 2018

PRIME MINISTER

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

Dato Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

CABINET MINISTERS

MINISTERS IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S DEPARTMENT

