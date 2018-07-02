CM: We’ve learned our lesson under BN, time to reclaim eroded rights

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says Sarawak is now capable of being politically independent from Putrajaya due to the ‘valuable lesson’ it learned during its time in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

He said when Sarawak was still under BN, it had its limitations in negotiating the return of its eroded rights from the federal government due to it being bound by the parliamentary whip.

“Now that the new federal government is no longer under BN and the Sarawak government having chosen to get out of the BN coalition, things are different for Sarawak.

“It is as an opportunity to further get Sarawak’s rights back under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said during the 2018 Redeems Gawai Carnival dinner at the Redeems Centre, Kampung Apar here on Saturday.

Abang Johari said it is imperative for Sarawak to fight for its rights under MA63 because he believed it was the reason why the current Sarawak government was given the mandate by the people, based on its promise to do so.

“We have the late Tok Nan (former chief minister Pehin Seri Adenan Satem) to thank for in initiating the state’s fight in getting back our rights under the MA63, and I as his successor have promised to continue his work.

“Opting out of the BN is one the ways which we think can help us in the fighting to get back the rights which have been lost or eroded throughout the years.”

Apart from that, he commented Sarawak is also capable of taking care of itself and does not need to be heavily dependent on the federal government for assistance because the state has its own resources.

Hence, he hoped that Sarawakians would continue to remain united, saying that only Sarawakians can take good care of Sarawak.

“There is no need for interference from outsiders in running the state.

“Being able to be politically independent from Putrajaya is possible because Sarawakians are united with each other.

“We must take good care of our state as we not only have the income, but the knowledge to do so as well,” he said.

Among those present during the dinner were Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) president Datuk Peter Nansian, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion.