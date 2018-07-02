Distress signal received by DCA not from aircraft – Limbang police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG : Limbang Police dismissed as fake a viral WhatsApp message claiming that a helicopter has crashed in Limbang near the Malaysian – Brunei border on Sunday.

A distress signal received by the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) yesterday afternoon was from an individual and not an alleged aircraft crashed at Kampung Meritam as claimed in the message circulating in social media on Sunday night.

Limbang Superintendent of Police Mohd Bukhori Saffai, said the incident report was received from DCA around 5pm yesterday.

“The results of the coordinate inspection found that the area was located in the Meritam area. DCA confirmed that the emergency signals did not come from an aircraft but an individual,” he said today.

Mohd Bukhori said it was probable that the individual sent the signal after getting lost in the forest or became anxious due to disorientation.

A search and rescue operation was launched, involving Police, firefighters and Civil Defense Force (APM), in the area at 6.30pm until 10.30pm but no victim has been found.

There is also no report of lost person so far.

The SAR operation continues this morning.