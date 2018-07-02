Excellent students in STPM, SPM 2017 receive awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: A total of 13 STPM and 37 SPM students from local schools received Excellent Students Awards during a ceremony held at SMK Bintulu school hall recently under the sponsorship of Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd.

Group general manager Choa Wei Keong said Press Metal Bintulu was truly honoured to be given the opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding results of students in SPM and STPM 2017 examinations, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

“This is the first time that Press Metal Bintulu runs this programme to recognise the outstanding achievements of local young talents, who also created history by making Bintulu one of the best achievers for SPM and STPM in Sarawak, and also to encourage students who will be taking public examinations,” said Choa.

He said these students had shown that with discipline, compassion and dedication, it is possible to have a better future.

He believed that many companies are on the look-out for such talents and achievements.

“However these achievements would not have been possible without the support from their families, parents and teachers.In Press Metal, it’s not only about the business, but also caring for society,” Choa emphasised.

Present at the programme were Bintulu Education Office’s School Management Unit head Law Siong Lee, as well as school principals, teachers, students and their parents, as well as delegates from Press Metal.