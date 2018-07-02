Flash flood problem will be addressed, Meragang folk assured

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: The Sarawak government plans to collaborate with Tradewinds Plantation in addressing the frequent flash floods that adversely affect the accessibility to an Iban longhouse in Meragang.

In this respect, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says the government will seek funds for this purpose as there are sections there that either need to be raised, or to have culverts be put in place.

“We will seek the cooperation of the plantation company (Tradewinds),” he spoke during the ‘ngiling tikai’ (closing of Gawai Dayak celebrations) ceremony at Rumah Penghulu Ajan Renang in Meragang, Merapok near here on Saturday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, also called upon the local Iban community to forward formal letter to relevant authorities requesting for gazetted burial ground and resettlement lots here, as well as other matters for consideration.

On the proposed upgrading works on road access to two longhouses here – one in Siang Siang and another in Lumut – he said these projects had been included under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for Sarawak.

These requests were conveyed to the deputy chief minister by the longhouse chieftain, Ajan.

On politics, Awang Tengah advised the local folk to not be ‘unduly worried’ about the change of government, assuring them that Malaysia practises the federation system in governance.

The federal government is now under Pakatan Harapan, following Barisan Nasional (BN)’s defeat in the 14th general election on May 9 this year.

In his remarks, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong concurred with Awang Tengah, saying that ‘life goes on’. Nevertheless, he expressed his thanks to the local voters, especially the Ibans, for supporting in the parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile Ajang, who also delivered a speech, said the Ibans here are fortunate to have the support from two elected representatives – one at State Legislative Assembly (DUN) level, and another in Parliament.

“The community stands behind the Datuk Amar Awang Tengah and Datuk Henry Sum Agong.”