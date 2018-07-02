Good response to first International Day of Yoga

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The celebration of United Nations International Day of Yoga for the first time yesterday received positive response from the local community.

Yoga lovers gathered at Reservoir Park before 7am for the event organised by the Kuching branch of Brahma Kumaris Malaysia and supported by the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah launched the celebration themed ‘Yoga for Harmony & Peace’.

Addressing the participants, he hailed the event as an effort to create awareness of the importance of yoga to promote physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing among the local community.

“Yoga is not just about somebody sitting down to meditate. It is not just meditation for it encompasses a lot of other aspects.”

Abdul Karim observed that yoga had gained popularity over the years since the ancient practice would actually serve as an art to keep both body and mind healthy.

He added that he disagreed with some quarters who asserted that Muslims should not practise yoga.

“I find yoga to be something good for the body and the mind. I do not see yoga as something that can bring you away from your faith,” he stressed.

He believed that practising yoga on a regular basis can help maintain physical and mental health towards leading a happy life.

According to him, the 21st Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), which is expected to take place in the middle of this month, will see a fringe event that involves yoga.

He said the yoga event will be a prelude to this year’s RWMF.

On International Day of Yoga, Abdul Karim expressed confidence that such activity would benefit the community of Kuching, particularly youths.

“The Sarawak government will give full support to all events that are set to benefit the community,” he added.

Among those present was director of Southeast Asia Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, Didi Meera Nagananda.