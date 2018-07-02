Indonesian police arrest fugitive Jamal Yunos

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian police have arrested fugitive UMNO Sungai Besar Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, said Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They arrested Jamal at 6.15 pm today and contacted the Malaysian police to coordinate his repatriation to the country, he said in a statement today.

“I wish to thank the Indonesian authorities, especially the police, for their assistance, ” he said.

Jamal, 48, reportedly went missing after being charged at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25 for causing a public nuisance by smashing beer bottles with a hammer in front of the main gate of the Selangor State Secretariat Building on Oct 5 last year.

He is also under investigation for several other cases, including the Firearms Act 1960. – Bernama