‘KJ as opposition chief will be discussed’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will hold a meeting soon to discuss the choice of Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin as the new Opposition Chief in Parliament, said newly-elected Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Umno would also discuss the matter with PAS.

Ahmad Zahid said this at his first press conference as the Umno president for the 2018-2021 session which was also attended by his deputy, Rantau state assemblyman and former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the two new vice-presidents – Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid – and secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

This followed a tweet by former Umno vice-chief Senator Khairul Azwan Harun, suggesting Khairy as the Opposition Leader in Parliament to keep a check and balance on the government.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP said all the pledges and manifesto by the party presidential candidates would be studied for Umno’s transformation.

This included giving party duty and responsibilities to Khairy and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, he added.

He said Umno’s administration would also be revamped to ensure smooth running of the party and urged those who failed to win posts in the party election to continue to be with Umno. — Bernama