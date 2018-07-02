MACC asked to probe power abuse in Labuan Corporation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LABUAN: Former Labuan member of parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the alleged abuse of power in Labuan Corporation (LC) on the sales of land and buy-over of 260 units deal, belonging to the local authority in the Kampung Ganggarak housing development project.

The 40-acre of land was sold by LC allegedly at cheaper price and under market value to a private developer for housing development project that took place several years ago when Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli was still the LC chairman and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was the Minister of Federal Territory.

Suhaili who was the former Labuan Corporation chairman, said ironically, the local authority after selling the land had decided to buy back 260 units of houses and offered to any keen buyers from the government agencies or private sector.

“Why must LC ‘bail out’ the developer after selling its own land and resulted in public outcry, as the money used to buy the 260 units could be from taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Suhaili said the move by LC to sell its land and properties was likened a profit organisation rather than a government facilitator.

“In line with the current Pakatan Harapan government’s aspiration of seeing a transparent administration, it is timely to get it right by investigating this issue that has become the talk of the town,” he said.

On June 8, Labuan Corporation issued a letter to University Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL), offering the local university to buy all the 260 units of three-bedroom apartment based on the current market price.

The housing development project in Kg Ganggarak was initially an affordable housing project, but for unknown reason, the project was no longer for low-income earners.