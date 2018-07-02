Marine police detained 8 illegal immigrants including skipper and crewmen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Marine police detained eight illegal immigrants including the skipper and two crewmen trying to sneak out of the district under the cover of darkness on Sunday.

District Marine police commander DSP Mohd Nazri Ibrahim said the illegal immigrants aged between 7 to 80-years-old were spotted at about 11pm at Batu Payung waters.

He said marine patrol boat monitoring the area saw the suspicious ‘motor tempel’ boat moving towards Mile 4 waters headed towards the Sulu Sea,

A check on the boat found 8 people including 3 men and 2 women passengers, he said yesterday.

He said the passengers are believed to be on their way back to the Philippines.

Mohd Nazri said the suspects will be handed over to the police for offense under the Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Migrant Trafficking 2007/2010.