MP: Burn or bury carcasses to prevent human infection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Animal farmers are urged to properly dispose of carcasses either by burning or burying to prevent possible infection to humans.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo who made the call said although there is currently no proper law to regulate the industry on the disposal of dead animals, particularly pigs, it is not right for the carcasses to be dumped by the roadside.

“They have to bury it properly and not simply dispose of the dead animal by the roadside or at other public areas,” he said yesterday when inspecting a site where the carcasses of pigs were reportedly disposed a day earlier. Despite detecting the odour of rotting flesh and noticing the presence of flies, there was no sign of the carcasses.

“Whether the pigs were allegedly disposed here or not, it is not right to simply dispose by the roadside. There has to be regulation to prevent such irresponsible action,” said Dr Teo.

On the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) endemic which was confirmed by the Health Department, the MP urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated during the first year of their life.

“Since the outbreak of JE and Nipah virus more than 10 years ago, it was made compulsory for Malaysian babies to be vaccinated for JE at birth,” he explained.

Despite the caution issued by the department, Dr Teo said there is no need to refrain from buying pork as proper cooking will kill the virus.