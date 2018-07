Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A second swearing-in was held for 20 State Legislative Assemblymen today.

The swearing in was held at 8.30am at the State Legislative Assembly today.

According to Star President, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, they abided by the directive from the Sabah speaker who is the head of the house.

“We adhere to the speaker,” he said.

Former Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman was the only assemblyman absent.