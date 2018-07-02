No immigration restriction on zahid travelling abroad

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has not imposed any restriction preventing former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from travelling abroad.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said Ahmad Zahid’s name was not on the blacklist.

“I have checked the matter with the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and have noted that there is no order to prevent him from going abroad,” he said when approached by reporters during the ‘Op Mega 3.0’ operation against illegal immigrants in the Lebuh Pudu area here yesterday.

It had been reported that Ahmad Zahid would be giving a statement to the MACC today to assist in a probe into the use of funds from a family-run foundation.

Meanwhile, the ‘Op Mega 3.0’ operation, which was launched in the federal capital at midnight, resulted in the arrest of 229 of the 1,672 immigrants checked for their travel documents. — Bernama