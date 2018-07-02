Petronas helps realise my dream, says petrol station dealer

KUCHING: Usun Stewart Ngau, 53, never thought that one day she would own a business and operate a petrol station.

Looking back, the entrepreneur who hails from Long Liam in Baram, said she came across an advertisement in a newspaper in 2004, in which Petronas was looking for petrol station franchisees.

After going through the evaluation process and waiting for her queue among the many applicants, she finally become a Petronas station dealer in 2006.

Fast forward to today, her petrol station is one of the 90 Petronas service stations in Sarawak providing jobs to more than 1,000 locals, including those in the rural areas.

In fact, her station at Mile 13 along the Kuching-Serian Road is considered one of the local landmarks.

Usun is grateful for the opportunity and training provided by Petronas in grooming her to become an entrepreneur, despite the fact that she has no experience in running a business, she said in an interview with The Borneo Post.

“I studied business and finance in university but I never run a business before I become a Petronas station dealer in 2006. I am very fortunate to be selected as a Petronas dealer considering that I don’t have any experience in running a business. They developed me to be a dealer. I am grateful to them,” she said.

According to her, the training was not easy at first but she was determined to prove that she could live up to the standards set by Petronas and can run a petrol station well.

“At first, I attended a five-day training programme in Kuching. Then I went on to train for four weeks in Subang (Selangor) where I was taught about running a Petronas petrol station.

“During training, I learned not only how to manage a petrol retail business but to manage my employees as well,” she said.

Usun said operating a petrol station is very challenging. “Apart from dealing with the day to day operations and managing my staff, I must ensure that my business conforms to Petronas and industry standard.”

“The standard is very high especially those related to health, safety and environment or in industry jargon, the HSE standard. We must make sure our products must be safe and not contaminated. We must ensure customers follow the rules at all times such as not smoking at the premises,” she said.

Usun employed 13 staff to help her efficiently run her petrol station. “All of them are from around here. I am happy to be able to provide jobs to locals from this area,” she said.

“I used to have 18 staff but due to the current oil price fluctuation, I have to trim down my staff strength to remain competitive,” she said.

She said the success of her business comes with a lot of hard work and sacrifices. “As an entrepreneur, you don’t really have days off – you do not even get days off during festive seasons. To be successful in your business, you have to work hard,” she said.

Usun, a Kayan by descent, came from an average family. Her father was a civil servant. The businesswoman manages the petrol station with her son Timothy Wan Sagan, taking turns to oversee the daily operations.