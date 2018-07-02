Nation 

Petronas maintains its exclusive ownership

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas maintains that it has exclusive ownership of the petroleum resources in Malaysia and is the sole regulator of the upstream sector in the country.

It said this in reference to a press statement on July 1, 2018, by the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office on the state government’s intent to exercise its power under the relevant state laws relating to oil and gas activities in Sarawak.

Moving forward, Petronas said it would closely monitor the situation, including seeking views and guidance from the federal government, being the sole shareholder of Petronas, in carrying out its duties. – Bernama

