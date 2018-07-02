Photography contest highlights Telang Usan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The ‘Beautiful Telang Usan’ photography competition is viewed as an initiative to promote the beauty of the constituency, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

The annual event, conducted by the Telang Usan Constituency Service Centre in collaboration with Miri Photographic Society, received a total of 200 entries for both DSLR and Mobile Phone categories in its second edition last year – an increase from the maiden event that was launched the previous year.

“This photography competition actually is a part of our efforts in promoting the culture and beautiful places in my constituency of Telang Usan, for tourism purposes.

“At the same time, it gives participants the opportunity to capture and record magical moments while staying in Telang Usan,” he said in his speech at the prize presentation for ‘Beautiful Telang Usan 2017’ photography competition last Saturday.

In the DSLR category, the winner was Yong Kah, with Loi Huei Jong and Wong Moi Kui as respective runners-up – they received cash prizes of RM2,500, RM1,500 and RM1,000, respectively, along with a certificate each.

Dennis also presented RM100 and a certificate each to 10 consolation winners of the same category – they were Vincent Yong Hock Chai, Yong Kah Kah, Hoon Hee, Wong Chee Hung, Kho Bian Chung, Wong Sing Heng, Phua Sieh Yeh, David Hii Wan Kuok, Bong Siaw Yan and Than Poh Min.

In the Mobile Phone category, the winner was Than Chee Hiong, who took home RM1,000. The first and second runner-up were Bian Chung and Wong Pick King, who received RM500 and RM300, respectively.

The consolation winners were Yong Kah Kah, Bong Siaw Yan, Tara Tan Yen Siang, Vincent Yong Hock Chai, Wong Kai Lyn, Huong Mei Yien, Angela Lee Tze Wee and Margaret Baun – each of them pocketed RM100.

It is learnt that the third edition of ‘Beautiful Telang Usan’ competition has just kicked off and it runs until Jan 31 next year.

Similar to the previous editions, it is open to all photography enthusiasts.

The subject for each shot must be located within the Telang Usan constituency – from Logan Sibong in lower Baram up to Long Palai; from Long Batan in middle Tinjar to upper Tinjar (Ulu Tinjar); from Long Bemang in lower Apoh region to Long Bedian; and all Penan settlements in Sungai Layun, Ulu Sungai Apoh, Sungai Patah, Sungai Akah and Long Tap Long Senaia.

For more information about the competition, contact Sylvester Wong (012-8778788), Dominic Nyurang Ajang (019-8525477) or Anny Soo (012-8776299).