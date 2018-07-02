Police seeking public assistance to solve fatal hit and run case in Kolombong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police are seeking public assistance to solve a fatal hit and run case which occurred near Jalan Kilang A, Kolombong late Saturday night.

ACP M Chandra said the pedestrian killed in the accident was identified as Saidin Lindin, 54 from Tuaran.

“The security guard of Empire Sdn Bhd saw a white Saga BLM speeding off from the scene. We are now urging those who may have witnessed the accident or may have information about it to contact Insp. Ngang Ak Kalimpot, the Investigation Officer at 017- 8083272 to facilitate investigations,” he said.

According to Chandra the accident occurred at Jalan Kilang A, near Metropot close to midnight on Saturday.

The security guard heard a loud bang coming from the road and upon looking out the booth window, he saw a man lying in the middle of the road and a white Saga BLM beside him.

“As he approached the scene, the driver of the car sped off. The security guard them immediately placed a traffic cone next to the victim to warn off other vehicles that may be using the road. He then called for an ambulance,” said Chandra.

The victim was brought to Queen Elizabeth II for treatment but succumbed to his injuries at 9am on Sunday, Chandra disclosed.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and RM20,000 fine as well as suspension of the individual’s driving licence.