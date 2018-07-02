‘Proposal to build new public health centre in Miri gets positive response from MOH’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has given positive response to a proposal of building a RM70 million new public health centre for the city, said Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.

Dr Teo said he was looking forward to this project as it would be able to address the congestion issue faced by Miri Hospital, Miri Polyclinic and Mother and Child Health Clinic at Jalan Temenggong Datuk Oyong Lawai Jau as well as to provide best health services and better facilities for the people.

“We have identified a suitable land about 8.5 acres at Tanjong Lobang area. This proposed new public health centre would be a seven-storey building where the ground floor would be served as polyclinic followed by department of health office, dental clinic and the remaining floors has been subjected for hospital.

“This new public health centre will not only solve the congestion issue at polyclinic and Mother and Child Health Clinic, it will also help to ease the crowded problem at Miri Hospital as well as supporting the main role served by the Miri Hospital,” he stated to media during a press conference at PKR Miri Service Centre today.

In addition to that, he said the maternity ward at Miri Hospital would then be transferred to the new centre, thus giving more space for the hospital.

Also present were the Dr Teo’s political secretary Voon Shiak Ni who also the PKR national vice women chief and the PKR Miri’s members.