Sand mining, dredging activities in Keningau should be banned – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong has called for a total ban on sand mining and dredging activities in Keningau.

“Whether they possess TOL or Schedule B licences issued by the Assistant Collector of Land Revenue officer, all works must stop immediately,” he affirmed.

Junz said those who disregard this order would risk losing their licences.

“I will instruct the Land and Survey Department to coordinate and carry out regular inspection so that these operators will not continue with their activities,” he added in a statement yesterday.

Junz also said his ministry through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) would conduct environmental study impact on the river in Keningau due to rampant sand mining activities for the last 20 years.

“River sand as well as stone mining and dredging will cause river bank erosion and degradation,” he reiterated.

“Mining and dredging can destroy river habitats and disturb the aquatic ecosystem,” he noted.

Hence, he urged the public to report any sand and gravel extraction to the relevant authorities so that our rivers could be preserved.