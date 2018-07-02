Sarawak should get at least two full ministers – professor

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A political observer and academician opined that Sarawak should be getting at least two full ministers inside the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet.

University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute director Prof James Chin, who is an expert in governance issues in Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, told The Borneo Post that many in Sabah and Sarawak will be questioning the number of full ministers appointed from East Malaysia.

“Sarawak only got one but then you can argue it is because the state is still under opposition control. But Sabah has three. Is it a signal to Sarawak voters that if they want more ministers they must vote PH in 2021? I suspect it is,” he queried.

By not appointing more ministers from Sabah and Sarawak, PH is playing into the hands of the nationalists who can now argue that Malaya is again ignoring Sabah and Sarawak, Chin argued.

“I personally think Sarawak deserves two ministers while three for Sabah is okay. In politics, perception counts, especially in places like Sabah and Sarawak. Hopefully when there is a Cabinet reshuffle before 2020, Sarawak will get a second full minister,” he said.

He was reacting to the appointment of Selangau MP Baru Bian as Minister of Works replacing another fellow Sarawakian, former Works Minister of the Barisan Nasional (BN), Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof. Comparatively, Sarawak ever registered at total of seven full ministers at any one time under the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government.

Chin said he believed Baru will be carrying a very heavy burden as the only minister from Sarawak.

“Not only must he design programmes to win over the rural Dayak voters to PH, anything related to Sarawak will end up on his desk.

“The expectations on Baru as Works Minister is tremendous and Sarawak rural voters will now be thinking that they can get instant roads and infrastructure. The reality is that land is still a state matter so whatever he wants to do, he must factor in GPS politicians,” he added.