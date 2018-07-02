Sarawak 

SMK Wira Penrissen contributes to Tabung Harapan Malaysia

Kerine (right) hands over the mock cheque for RM4,040 to Affandi Rosli, witnessed by other school staff members.

KUCHING: The teachers, students and support staff of SMK Wira Penrissen have gathered their resources to contribute to Tabung Harapan Malaysia – a fund set up by the government for the public to donate and help Malaysia manage its massive debt.

The school managed to raise RM4,040 from its recent three-day donation drive, which also involved the parents of the students.

“Although the amount is insignificant as compared with those from other bigger donors, it is the thoughtfulness and concern (of all the contributors) to help the government ease its debts that counts,” said SMK Wira Penrissen senior assistant Kerine Gadep in his speech before the presentation of the mock cheque to the principal, Affandi Rosli, during the school’s weekly assembly here last Friday.

Kerine regarded the donation as a gesture of solidarity and patriotism among members of the school staff and students – of them creating a sense of satisfaction by helping the country.

“It also provides the feeling of being part of the nation, as responsible citizens, to achieve something greater and in the hope of building a better nation for a better tomorrow.

“Besides, it is also an opportunity for the students, who read and learn about patriotism during their moral or civics classes, to put their thoughts into action,” he said.

Currently, the double-session school houses 176 academic and non-academic staff members, and 2,392 students.

SMK Wira Penrissen converge on the school hall for the weekly assembly, where they also witness the presentation of the donation to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (100%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.