SMK Wira Penrissen contributes to Tabung Harapan Malaysia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The teachers, students and support staff of SMK Wira Penrissen have gathered their resources to contribute to Tabung Harapan Malaysia – a fund set up by the government for the public to donate and help Malaysia manage its massive debt.

The school managed to raise RM4,040 from its recent three-day donation drive, which also involved the parents of the students.

“Although the amount is insignificant as compared with those from other bigger donors, it is the thoughtfulness and concern (of all the contributors) to help the government ease its debts that counts,” said SMK Wira Penrissen senior assistant Kerine Gadep in his speech before the presentation of the mock cheque to the principal, Affandi Rosli, during the school’s weekly assembly here last Friday.

Kerine regarded the donation as a gesture of solidarity and patriotism among members of the school staff and students – of them creating a sense of satisfaction by helping the country.

“It also provides the feeling of being part of the nation, as responsible citizens, to achieve something greater and in the hope of building a better nation for a better tomorrow.

“Besides, it is also an opportunity for the students, who read and learn about patriotism during their moral or civics classes, to put their thoughts into action,” he said.

Currently, the double-session school houses 176 academic and non-academic staff members, and 2,392 students.