Some premises in Lahad Datu still selling banned sardines brands

LAHAD DATU: A total of 37 premises here have been inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) following the withdrawal of six canned sardine products from the market.

Lahad Datu MDTCC branch head Rino Hisham Abu Bakar said two teams have been instructed to monitor the premises at Lahad Datu town, Dam Road, Bandar Sri Perdana, Tabanak and Mile 1 areas.

Rino said the result from the monitoring by the teams found that six premises were still displaying the canned sardines while the others have taken off the products from the shelves.

“During our inspection, we instructed the premises to remove the canned sardines and return them to their suppliers,” he said.

Rino added that MDTCC did not take any enforcement action and was only assisting the Health Ministry conduct the monitoring. Action will be taken by the Health Ministry.

Recently, the Health Ministry had withdrawn six more brands of canned sardines said to be contaminated with roundworms.

The products are canned sardine brands from Cinta, Sea Fresh and HS Brand as well as mackerel fish in tomato sauce from the King Cup, Star Cup and TC Boy brands.

Previously, two canned sardine brands from China, TL Tan Lung and TLC, were also recalled as they were contaminated with roundworms.

Consumers are advised to report to the authorities if they have information on the eight sardine brands that are still on sale