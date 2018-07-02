World’s top airlines and airports punctuality performance ratings disclosed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Qantas Airways and Hong Kong Airlines listed among the world’s top 15 punctual airlines in OAG’s On-time Performance (OTP) Star Ratings, accredits the top airlines and airports around the world for superior punctuality performance.

OAG — the global leader in flight information — revealed the ratings also includes Malaysia’s airlines — Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia, a statement said.

Regional sales director JAPAC, OAG, Mayur Patel said on-time punctuality considered a key indicator of service quality whereby many Asian airlines and airports are investing to improve their performance in order to retain passenger loyalty.

The airlines listed in the five-stars ratings includes Korean T’Way Air and Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines while Singapore-based low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines earned four stars and rank among the world´s top 25 airlines for timeliness.

OAG also revealed Japanese airports delivered impressive annual OTP results with 19 airports achieving 5-star status, including the large hubs of Osaka International Itami and Tokyo International Haneda.

OAG provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world´s airlines, airports, government agencies and aircraft manufacturers. More information at www.oag.com. – Bernama