13 more ministers, 23 deputy ministers sworn in

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen more ministers and 23 deputy ministers took their oath of office, allegiance and secrecy yesterday before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara.

The 13 ministers sworn in yesterday bring to 26 the total number of ministers in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. The 13 ministers earlier appointed were sworn in on May 21.

Yesterday’s swearing-in took place at the Balairong Seri (Throne Room) and was witnessed by Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. The ministers and deputy ministers also signed the oath of office and loyalty and the instrument of appointment, witnessed by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who represented the Chief Justice, and the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

The ministers and deputy ministers took their oath in batches at the ceremony which began at 11am. — Bernama