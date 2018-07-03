1MDB Special Task Force freezes 408 bank accounts involving RM1.1 bln

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The 1MDB Special Task Force has frozen 408 bank accounts belonging to individuals, political parties and non-governmental organisations involving funds amounting to RM1.1 billion on June 26 and 29.

In its statement issued here yesterday, the task force said the 81 individuals and 55 organisations which had their bank accounts frozen, are believed to have received funds from the 1MDB.

“It is believed that the bank accounts are linked to the alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

“It involves almost 900 transactions made between March 2011 and September 2015.

“The 1MDB Special Task Force is in the midst of investigating and identifying their involvement.

“The investigation is conducted fairly to all quarters,” the statement said.

The 1MDB Task Force members are former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull as well as his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, and Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador.

In the statement, the task force said it did not dismiss the possibility of more bank accounts linked to the 1MDB to be frozen in the future.

“All accounts were frozen in accordance with the law,” it said, adding that it is also hoped that all quarters would give full cooperation to the task force in its investigation. — Bernama