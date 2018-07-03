Abdul Karim: Why no Sarawak Malays, Dayaks in cabinet?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youths and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has shared his disappointment with Sarawakians over the lack of local MPs in the federal cabinet.

He lamented there was also no representation from the Sarawak Malay/Muslim as well as the Iban/Bidayuh in the new cabinet.

“I am disappointed that Sarawak is given only one full minister’s post in the new cabinet. That reflects how unimportant Sarawak is to the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

“Sarawak, being the biggest contributor in terms of resources to the national coffer is rewarded with just one cabinet member. This is a slap in the face for all Sarawakians,” he said.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersaru vice president, said this when asked to comment on the full federal cabinet line-up under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Malays and Ibans who make up more than half of Sarawak population are not being given any recognition in policy-making and nation-building. This, he added, was a sad phenomenon.

On another note, he congratulated Baru Bian on his appointment as a full minister and Chong Chieng Jen as a deputy minister.

He said both had the experience and capability to undertake the roles they are entrusted to do.

“I’m very happy for them and I wish them every success in their new roles. I also hope they will protect Sarawak’s rights and make Sarawak on a par with the rest of the country.”

Baru was appointed as Minister of Works while Chong was appointed as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism.