Ahmad Zahid finishes giving statement on 1MDB to MACC after 9 hours

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi completed giving his statement on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) case to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday after spending nine hours at its headquarters here.

Ahmad Zahid said the statement included the details about the meeting between him and the representative of the Saudi Arabian royal family.

“The matter (on a meeting with King of Saudi Arabia) needs details as the only information (they had) were from the media. I have finished giving my statement on the issue and I think that (issues on 1MDB) has been solved,” he told reporters here.

The newly-elected Umno chief arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am and left at 6.40pm. He also asked the media to give him ample time and space to make a statement related to 1MDB.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister’s Office had announced the setting up of the 1MDB Investigation Task Force to conduct a detailed investigation, asset tracing and acquisition as well as prosecution of individuals who had committed offences relating to the management of 1MDB.

SRC International is a subsidiary of 1MDB until it was placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012.

Meanwhile, MACC sources said Ahmad Zahid would be called again this morning, this time to give his statement on the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Yayasan Akal Budi, a foundation he chairs.

Media reports stated that the new Umno president was believed to have abused some RM800,000 of the foundation’s funds to settle his and his wife’s credit card bills.

Ahmad Zahid was the third person after former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, called to give their statement on the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama