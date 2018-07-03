Always work closely with your fellow villagers, tuai rumah advised

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: It is the obligation of the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftain) to work together with his charges in handling and addressing all affairs and issues affecting the villagers.

This advice came from local community leader Penghulu Randi Bundan, who represented the Marudi District Office in witnessing the elections of ‘tuai rumah’ at two longhouses near here yesterday.

“The ‘tuai rumah’ must always discussions with the longhouse villagers and strive to reach an agreement from these discussions.

“On the villagers’ part, they must give full co-operation to their newly-elected chieftains,” he said.

Judan Selin, 60, was elected as the new ‘tuai rumah’ of Rumah Sungai among four candidates — the other three are Mudin Seli, Arriyan Jeringai and Usat Resa.

Judan replaces his father-in-law Lansam Jalak, who is stepping down due to old age.

Rumah Sungai Dabai is a 47-door longhouse located about 6km from this town.

Another new longhouse chieftain is Sigan Bawin, who won the election involving three candidates — the other two are Ugon Dagak and Boniface Unchang Sengalang.

Sigan, 26, is the grandson of former ‘tuai rumah’ of Rumah Sungai Muam, Damu Ancheh, who passed away last year.

Rumah Sungai Muam is a 39-door longhouse.

Apart from Randi, 10 longhouse chieftains under Mulu constituency also witnessed the election process.