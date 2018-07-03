Association aims to raise RM500,000 at charity gala dinner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Businesswomen Association (SBA) is targeting RM500,000 from its charity event to be held at Kingwood hotel here at 7pm on July 6.

Its president Jamie Tiew said the event, themed ‘Sibu All Community Charity Gala Dinner’ will be attended by the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud as the guest-of-honour.

Speaking at a press conference at her office here yesterday afternoon, Tiew said SBA is organising the debut event in collaboration with the World Chinese Federation, Kuching.

She said the event is to raise funds for the betterment and enhancement of women, children and youths in the community.

“It is the association’s long term vision to establish a home for single mothers, young mothers, homeless women and children so as to provide them with a halfway house whilst they are in transition.

“The association further desires to help these socially disadvantaged groups to be self sufficient through the different training programmes that have already been established.”

On the charity event, Tiew said the Governor of Sarawak would hand out badges of merit to dedicated people to appreciate their committment to the community.

All who are interested to attend or donate may contact Tiew at 019-8195555.