Band together to fight corruption — Talib

KUCHING: Malaysians must band together to fight corruption so that the country will prosper and progress towards a better future.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said the country’s corruption rating and transparency index had worsen, and as such, the people must not tolerate corrupt practices.

He said that though Malaysia’s corruption perception index fared better than many of its neighbours, the country should emulate Singapore, a fast-developing country due to its status as an ‘almost corruption-free nation’.

“There are many ways to fight corruption such as getting the business community to refuse corruption. It’s not easy because there are certain businesses and industries which are notorious for corruption, such as timber and mineral.

“These industries are prone to corruption because it’s quite difficult to say ‘no’ as the temptation is there and there are also instances where if you don’t give bribes, you will not get the business,” he said at the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers’ (FMM) en-bloc signing of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Corruption Free Pledge here yesterday.

He also suggested that companies or organisations such as FMM used information technology (IT) to stop corruption.

“Fighting corruption is not an easy task but if you come across people asking for bribes, don’t keep it to yourselves. Quietly expose them by keeping evidence and I believe that through IT, it will make the exposure of corruption practices better.”

Talib said that society these days rejects corruption, and is now more receptive towards integrity and good governance.

“We have seen all over the world that if nations are honest, corruption will be less and when corruption is less, development becomes prominent, and results in a very fair and reputable society.”

Meanwhile, FMM Sarawak chairman Othman Abdul Rani said the federation has been the voice of the Malaysian manufacturing sector since 1968, representing over 10,000 member companies from the manufacturing supply chain.

“FMM is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to commensurate this important milestone, we are holding this en-bloc signing ceremony of the MACC Corruption Free Pledge at our head office and branches.

“The signing of this pledge is aimed to reinforce our commitment towards a business environment built on transparency, integrity and free of corruption across the board.”

Given his years of involvement in FMM, Othman assured that the federation had always been above board when dealing with any one, be they public or private sectors.

“Likewise, we have strongly advocated to our members not to indulge in the ‘kau tim’ culture, a Cantonese term that things can be taken care of with the right connections or by way of gifts or money.

“In fact, the very presence of our members here is another testimony of our commitment and willingness to work with the government in wanting to make Sarawak corruption-free.”

At the function, Talib and MACC Sarawak director Razim Mohd Noor witnessed the signing and reciting of the Corruption Free Pledge by Othman and his members.