Baru’s appointment spells good tidings for rural constituencies – Rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The newly-minted Works Minister Baru Bian is expected to bring more development for Sarawak with focus on infrastructural development.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang for one said he holds great hope that Baru’s appointment will spell good tidings for Selangau of which Baru is its MP. Selangau parliamentary constituency encompasses Tamin and Kakus state constituencies.

Gira said: “With his appointment, the people’s expectation is to have more shares in development for Tamin especially building more roads in rural areas.

“Building new road is critical as it will open up land for development such as oil palm plantation and cash crop to improve standard of living of rural folk.”

He was commenting on Baru’s appointment via Whatsapp message to The Borneo Post yesterday.

Gira said as the assemblyman for Tamin, he knows what are lagging in terms of development in his constituency.

He said he is willing to work together with Baru as his focus is to make sure Tamin will not be left behind in terms of development.

“As far as the state policy is concerned, we will cooperate and collaborate with Pakatan Harapan,” he said.