Chemical plant explosion kills one in Japan

TOKYO: An explosion at a Japanese chemical plant has killed one person, officials said yesterday.

At least a dozen people were injured after the incident at the facility in central Japan’s Fukui prefecture, according to fire authorities.

“A total of 12 people were sent to hospitals after the explosion, one died and another is seriously injured,” a fire station official told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said the plant manufactures pharmaceuticals and chemical agents, without specifying any further details.

An image on NHK’s website showed a hole on the plant’s roof and some broken windows.

Yellow smoke was reportedly seen billowing from the plant after the explosion but there was no immediate indication that chemicals were leaking from the facility. — AFP